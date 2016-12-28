Drugs raid on Luton indoor market

A substantial amount of a psychoactive substance known as ‘Spice’ was seized by the Operation Sentinel team in Luton town centre on Thursday.

Officers also seized some cannabis during the action in the indoor market at The Mall.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs. One man was bailed until February, while the other was released without charge.

PC Simon Betts from Op Sentinel said: “This was the second warrant under the new ‘legal highs’ legislation that we have carried out.

“Being on the frontline, police officers have a first-hand account of how dangerous and unpredictable Spice and other psychoactive substances can be. Our responsibility is to protect the vulnerable and take the drugs of our street.”

Anyone with information they think police should be aware of can contact police, in confidence, on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.