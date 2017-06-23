Drugs seized in Dunstable’s New Woodfield Green

Police have seized drugs in Dunstable’s New Woodfield Green following a clash between two men.

One witness claimed: “I was driving in Dunstable near Downside Supermarket by Hartwell Dunstable Ford and saw three police cars and a helicopter above about 12 noon.

“I think that one officer may have been armed!”

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called at approximately 11am today to reports of an altercation between two men, one of who is believed to have been in possession a knife, in New Woodfield Green, Dunstable.

“Officers attended but no knife was recovered, however a quantity of drugs were seized.

“Investigations are on-going and anyone with information, or anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact police on 101.”