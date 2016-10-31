Dunstable robber leaves victim unconscious in town centre

A “cowardly” robber left his victim lying unconscious in Dunstable’s high street after robbing him of his mobile phone last week.

The vicious attack took place at 4.45am on Friday, October 28. The victim was viciously assaulted by a man as he walked along High Street South, near Ashton Square.

The thug made off with the victim’s mobile phone, leaving him seriously injured and lying unconscious at the side of the road.

Det Con Scott Hannam described the incident as “a cowardly act” that left the victim in further danger.

He added: “It occurred in the town centre close to the main crossroads and I’m appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or who has any information to get in touch.

“Violent behaviour will not be tolerated and we are committed to doing all we can to find the person responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Hannam on 101 quoting reference number JD/44173/2016, or alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.