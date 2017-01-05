Escaped prisoner may turn up in Luton

Suffolk Police are appealing for help in tracing a Hollesley Bay prisoner who absconded on Thursday morning and has connections to Luton.

Police were contacted at around 10.15am and were told that inmate Michael Stokes, 25, was missing. The last confirmed sighting of him at the prison was at the 6am roll call.

Stokes, pictured, was serving a six-year prison sentence for robbery and is described as white, around 6ft tall, of thin build, with blue eyes and short brown hair. He has a scar across the front of his head and has a tattoo on his right arm.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen him or anyone with information about where he is now to contact officers. You should not approach him or take any further action.

If you can help please contact Suffolk Police or your nearest police station using the national police number 101.