Ex Langford player condemned over abusive tweets to grieving Premier League star

A former Langford Football Club player has been roundly condemned for his tweets over the loss of a Premier League star’s child.

Alfie Barker, who moved on to Hitchin Town in September last year, has now been sacked from the club over tweets which taunted Harry Arter over the death of his baby.

Barker - a striker for Codicote in the South Midlands League while on loan from Hitchin - posted the messages during Bournemouth’s 3-3 draw with Arsenal on Tuesday night.

Arter and his partner Rachel lost their stillborn daughter in December, 2015 and the player has spoken publicly about the tragedy. The Bournemouth and Ireland star has a tattoo on his arm dedicated to his baby Renee.

Hitchin Town said in a statement that it was severing any connection with striker Alfie Barker, who was on loan at Codicote, ‘in light of the player’s irresponsible and anti-social behaviour’.

And Codicote also followed suit by terminating their relationship with the player.

A Bournemouth club spokesman said: ‘Following abusive Tweets directed at Harry Arter after last night’s game we have reported an account in the name of Alf Barker to Twitter’.

Barker’s loan club Codicote also Tweeted their disgust at the comments made by the striker, they said: ‘We are disgusted & appalled at comments made by our loan player. We will work with the FA & other authorities on an appropriate solution.’

On Wednesday morning, Barker again took to Twitter but this time to apologise, He said: ‘Im sorry for every comment made , id like to apologise to harry arter and his family , for such disgraceful comments and im sorry from the bottom of my heart’

Langford FC said today: “In the light of recent events, Langford Football Club would like to make it clear that Alfie Barker left the club in September of last year, to follow his playing career elsewhere. His registration and all association with langford Football Club were terminated at that time.”