A 36 years old man has been fined a total of £165 - for begging.

Daniel Mutungi of Noah’s Enterprise in Park Street, was caught begging for alms in a passageway in George Street, Luton on July 12.

He was charged partly under the 1824 Vagrancy Act.

He must pay £50 plus £85 court costs and £30 victim services charge after being found guilty in his absence at Luton Magistrates on December 6.