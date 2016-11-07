Five arrested in connection with a series of robberies in Dunstable and Leagrave

Bedfordshire Police is continuing to investigate two separate series of robberies in Dunstable and Leagrave.

A total of five arrests have been made in relation to the incidents, which took place around the busway near the White Lion Retail Park, Dunstable, and against taxi drivers in Leagrave.

The two series are not believed to be directly linked and so far three people have been arrested in relation to attacks against taxi drivers. Two people have been arrested in connection with the busway incidents.

All five have been released on bail while officers continue to investigate the robberies.

The force is developing helpful safety reminder cards for taxi drivers.

The frequency of the incidents has now dropped, but the police are urging the public to remain aware of their surroundings, keep valuables and other personal belongings close to them and out of sight, and to not attempt to intervene or fight back as they may put themselves at increased risk of harm.

Bedfordshire Police has offered these advice points to the public:

• Don’t make yourself a target. Keep your mobile and other valuables out of sight, and avoid carrying excessive amounts of cash.

• Avoid remote areas. Where possible, walk with friends or stick to well-lit areas.

• Carry handbags close to your body with the clasp facing inwards. If someone tries to grab your bag, let go, rather than risk getting hurt.

• Consider purchasing a personal attack alarm.

• Do not attempt to intervene or fight back, you may put yourself at increased risk of harm

• If you think someone is following you, go to the nearest well-lit or populated place and call police on 101 or if a crime is in progress, call 999.