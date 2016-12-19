Four years in jail for Dunstable robbers

Two men from Dunstable have been jailed for a total of eight years after being found guilty of robbery.

John Terry Burden, 27, made a mockery of the law after he was given an 18-month suspended sentence in January for his part in a violent Houghton Regis mob fight involving a meat cleaver, a baseball bat and nunchucks.

The judge passed the suspended sentence after hearing of Burden’s health problems from head injuries he sustained in the brawl at Recreation Road last year.

But within months, Burden, of Maidenbower Avenue, was out committing offences again alongside cohort Stefan Groom, 25.

A jury heard that on April 30, Burden approached a man and threatened him with a knife while demanding the victim’s money.

Later that same day Groom, of Ashtree Road, Dunstable, demanded money from a woman, showing her a knife, and forced her to hand over her handbag.

The black car the duo used in both incidents was spotted the same day in Houghton Regis by special constables. Both men were arrested at the scene.

Following a trial, both Burden and Groom were was found guilty of robbery, attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Yesterday at Luton Crown Court, Judge Barbara Mensah jailed the pair for four years. Burden was also resentenced for his previous crimes and received an additional 17 months in prison.

Det Con Scott Hannam said: “We are happy that justice has been done and both offenders have been jailed.

“Thanks to the victims’ courage and bravery in coming forward with clear descriptions of the offenders, John Terry Burden and Stefan Groom were quickly detained and charged.”