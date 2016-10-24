Gang linked to two robberies on youths

Police are appealing for witnesses following two robberies in Luton last week they believed could be linked.

At around 5.10pm on Tuesday (18 October) a teenage boy was attacked by three youths as he cycled through the underpass in Stopsley Way into Stopsley Park. The group, described as white and speaking with Irish accents, pushed him from his bike and demanded he hand over his belongings. After assaulting the boy they made off without taking anything.

On Thursday (20 October) at around 5pm a group of three teenagers were approached in Stopsley Park by three boys with their hoods up. They threatened the group and made off with a blue iPhone 5C and some cash after assaulting one of the boys.

The offenders are described as white and around 18 years old. One is believed to have been around six feet tall, skinny, with prominent front teeth and wearing black framed glasses and a black coat. The second boy was around 5’10” with light brown hair and freckles, he was wearing a grey hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms. The third offender is described as around 5’5” and was wearing a blue hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Gary Hales, investigating, said: “This is a popular dog walking area and I am appealing to anyone with information to come forward. These were cowardly attacks and this behaviour won’t be tolerated. Anyone who witnessed the incidents or recognise the youths described are asked to get in touch.

“During the half term break we would like to remind young people to be aware of their surroundings and to refrain from advertising their valuable personal belongings.

Call 101 with information.