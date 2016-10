Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a 15-year-old boy who has been missing from Leighton Buzzard since 14 October.

James Hurrell is white, 5’4”, slim, with short brown hair, he has blue eyes and a fair complexion.

Officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

He has links to the Dunstable area.

Anyone who believes they may have seen James, or has any information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident 373 of 15 October.