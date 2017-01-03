Have you seen missing teenager from Luton?

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing teenage boy from Luton.

Ben Summerfield, 15, was last seen yesterday (January 2), and he is known to visit the Dunstable, Houghton Regis and Toddington areas.

Ben Summerfield

He is described as white with a slim build and has short mousy brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and black trainers.

Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises Ben or knows of his whereabouts to get in touch.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Missing Persons Unit on 101 quoting incident 335 of 2 January.