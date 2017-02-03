Houghton Regis abuser jailed after attack on ex-partner

A yob from Houghton Regis has been jailed after attacking his ex-partner.

Joseph Searle, 23, attacked the woman on September 19 at a location in Bedfordshire.

After his arrest, Searle, of Recreation Road, smeared faeces inside his police cell and on a CCTV camera. He later pleaded guilty to criminal damage and was fined £80.

And appearing at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday, Searle pleaded guilty to one count of causing actual bodily harm and was sentenced to nine months in prison.

PC Gemma Johnson said: “We are pleased that Searle pleaded guilty and will now spend time behind bars. We are dedicated to protect vulnerable people and crack down on the these abhorrent offenders.

“We want to send a strong message of reassurance to the victims of domestic abuse that help and support is available and we will bring offenders to justice.

“We know that speaking out isn’t easy but whether it’s you, a friend, relative, neighbour or colleague – please help us end the abuse by reporting it.”

To report issues of domestic abuse contact police on 101, or in the event of an emergency call 999.