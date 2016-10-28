Hunt for armed gang in Dunstable

An armed gang broke down a door in Dunstable and terrified a man inside by threatening him with a machete.

Police are investigating the incident, which took place between 10pm and 10.30pm on Wednesday October 26.

The group – made up of young men wearing balaclavas and carrying weapons – forced entry to a property in New Woodfield Green by breaking down the door.

The group threatened the man inside with a machete before launching into an attack causing serious injury to his arm, which needed surgery, and injuries to his head.

Investigation Officer Lee Fassam, said: “This is clearly a serious offence and was highly distressing for the victim. It is likely that this group gathered somewhere in the local area before heading to New Woodfield Green and we are asking anyone that may have seen them to get in touch.

“I’m also appealing to the families and friends of these individuals. If you noticed anything untoward or have any information that could help us, please call us.

“At this stage we believe the incident to be isolated and would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to identify those responsible. It is important that anyone with information that could assist our investigation comes forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lee Fassam on 101, or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.