Hunt for attackers after man stabbed in Luton street

A man has received life changing injuries after being stabbed in a Luton street.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Arundel Street on Saturday.

At around 9.30pm, the victim was approached by three men. One asked the victim for a cigarette, and when the victim said he did not have one, a verbal altercation ensued which escalated when the victim was assaulted.

The offenders fled the scene, but were chased by the victim after he got to his feet. The altercation then continued into Newark Street, where the victim was assaulted again and then stabbed.

The man is in hospital in a stable condition.

Detective Constable James Bateman said: “The incident took place on a busy evening with large amounts of traffic in Newark Street. Several vehicles were forced to stop as the incident spilled out onto the road, and we are particularly keen to speak to any motorists who stopped and saw any part of what happened. If you were in Newark Road or Arundel Street on Saturday, and you either saw the incident or helped break it up, please get in touch. It’s vital that we find out who is responsible.”

Contact DC Bateman on 101 quoting C/48757/2016. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.