Hunt for raiders after Luton newsagent attacked

A newsagent suffered head injuries after being threatened at gunpoint in his shop today.

Police are appealing for information after two masked men burst into the Post Office in Culverhouse Road at 7.10am today (Friday) before threatening a member of staff with the weapon and then assaulted him.

The men stole cash before making off in a light-coloured vehicle, which was being driven by a third offender, in the direction of Austin Road.

The victim required medical treatment for head injuries.

Detective Constable Hasan Balic, investigating, said: “This was a nasty incident which has left the victim extremely shaken. I would urge anyone who saw the vehicle being driven off, or has any information which could assist our investigation, to call us.”

Anyone with any information should call DC Balic on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.