Hunt on for escaped prisoner with Luton links

A prisoner with links to Luton escaped from Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk yesterday.

Officers were contacted by the prison yesterday, reporting that 39-year-old Stuart Guildea was missing following a roll call at 8pm.

Guildea is serving a sentence of 12 years and 18 days for robbery, theft and burglary. He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with blue eyes and mousy hair.

He has links to the Luton area of Bedfordshire and the Rugby area of Warwickshire.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Guildea but call police immediately on 999.

Anyone who believes they may have seen a man matching his description, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.