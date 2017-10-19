In court on 8 child sex offences

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with eight child sex offences.

Jacob Freckleton, 28, of Rushall Green, Luton, has been charged with three counts of causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity and five counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday) where he was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance on 20 November.