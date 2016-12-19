It’s snow joke! Has anyone seen a stolen penguin?

The hunt is on after a penguin and a snowman were stolen from a garden in Caddington.

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for information after a number of Christmas decorations were taken from outside the house in Elm Avenue, Caddington on Saturday December 9.

Several Christmas decorations were taken. Some of the items include a snowman, a dog wearing a Santa’s hat, a blue and white penguin, a snowman and reindeer and a sleigh with four reindeer.

If you have any information about this incident or have been offered similar items for sale, please call 101 quoting the reference number JH/50634/2016 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.