Jailed after drugs found in crashed car

A man who crashed a stolen car into a house in Luton has been sentenced to more than six years in jail, after it was found to have Class A drugs in it.

Javan Hunter, 28, of Wheatfield Road, Luton, stole a VW Golf on 21 January and proceeded to crash it into a house, causing significant damage, having previously failed to stop when asked to do so by officers.

Officers attended the collision and found a large quantity of cocaine in the car.

Hunter fled the scene but was later arrested after a warrant was carried out at his home address.

On 21 June he pleaded guilty to a number of offences at Luton Crown Court, including possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and taking a vehicle without consent. He was sentenced to a total of six years and three months in prison.

Detective Constable Helen Howson, from the Bedfordshire Police Boson team which investigated the offences, said: “Hunter committed a string of offences during his criminal rampage, stealing a vehicle and driving it without insurance, before crashing it into a house and fleeing the scene.

“This was the second car he had stolen in a matter of months, and on top of that our investigations uncovered that he was regularly dealing Class A drugs.

“We will not tolerate those who wish to bring harm to our communities by peddling illicit and dangerous drugs, and this sentence shows the firm stance that is taken against drug dealers.”

Hunter pleaded guilty to the following offences:

Taking a vehicle without consent, Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, Aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent, Two counts of failing to stop for an officer, Two counts of having no insurance, One count of failing to stop at the scene of a collision

He has also been disqualified from driving for 12 months from the end of the custodial sentence.