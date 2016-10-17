Luton investigates claims of homophobic chanting by fans at Leyton Orient game

Luton Town has issued a statement after claims of homophobic chanting from its fans at the Leyton Orient match on Saturday.

There are claims fans chanted obscenely to a group of men in a block of flats which overlook the Matchroom Stadium.

In a statement issued today the club said: “In response to various media reports over the weekend regarding allegations of homophobic chanting by Luton Town supporters at Leyton Orient during Saturday’s match, officials of the football club have been in contact with Leyton Orient and are seeking to cooperate fully with any investigation that may follow.

“We have yet to receive any reports, but if and when any evidence and information is passed on to the club, it will be assessed with the greatest scrutiny.

“Luton Town do not condone any kind of discriminatory chanting or comments from our supporters, and any serious abuse will be dealt with.

“As a club we totally abhor any kind of discriminatory behaviour and, as we have in the past, will be working together with Kick It Out to have a matchday later in the season at Kenilworth Road dedicated to their activities.

Orient released a statement following the incident, which read: “We were made aware of homophobic chanting from sections of the Luton Town fans and will be dealing with it retrospectively. All information will be passed on to Luton Town.

“We do not condone racial or homophobic chanting at Leyton Orient FC and any such offender would be dealt with accordingly.”