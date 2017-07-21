Luton men jailed over Lincolnshire drugs ring

Two Luton men, part of a criminal gang who brought cocaine and heroin into Lincolnshire have been sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court today, Friday.

The court heard that class A drugs with a street value of more than £350,000 had been brought into Grantham over an 8 month period.

The gang was headed up by Jermain Jackson Francis who was sentenced on Thursday 20 July. Further sentencing hearings were held this morning (Friday 21 July).

Jermaine Francis, 38, of Albert Street, Grantham, and Paul Cato, 45, of Carlton Crescent, Luton, were each jailed for eight years after admitting two charges of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between 6 March 2015 and 4 November 2015.

Cato also received a 12 month consecutive jail sentence after admitting possession of an illegal weapon and ammunition after a stun gun and a bullet were found during a search of his home.

Jordan McGlann, 20, of no fixed address but from the Grantham area, also admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin and was sent to a young offenders’ institution for six years.

Kwame Appah, 44, of Gordon Road, Finchley; Clifton Hunte, 56, of Bailey Hill Court, Luton; and Dilem Ozbahadir, 23, of Huntingdon Road, Edmonton; each denied conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin but were found guilty. Appah was jailed for four and a half years, Hunte for four years and Ozbahadir for three years.

Joseph Newman, 21, of Earlesfield Lane, Grantham; admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin. He was jailed for three years

Jake Gaughan,20, of East Avenue, Grantham, admitted one charge of conspiracy to supply cocaine. He was given 30 months at a young offenders’ institution.

Jack Plackett, 21, of Barrowby Road, Grantham, was jailed for eight months back in December 2016 after he admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Four other defendants are due to be sentenced on later dates for their roles in the conspiracy.