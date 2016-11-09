Luton street closed amid ‘shooting’ claims

Emergency services attended en masse after unconfirmed reports of a shooting in Hibbert Street, Luton, this afternoon.

East of England Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to the scene at 1.59pm but were unable to comment on injuries.

Several neighbours have said that a shooting took place on the street.

Bedfordshire Police confirmed they are still investigating the incident at the scene.

A spokesman said: “At around 1.30pm today we were called to property in Hibbert Street, Luton, following a report for concern for the safety of those inside.

“Hibbert Street has been temporarily closed while investigations take place.”

More on this story to follow