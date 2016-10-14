Machete used in robbery on betting shop

A man has been sentenced to six years in prison after robbing a betting shop in Dunstable in March.

Sean Heeney, 31, of Mount View, Luton, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, 13 October) after pleading guilty to the robbery which took place on 11 March.

Between 8.15pm and 8.40pm that evening, Heeney entered the Dunstable branch of Ladbrokes brandishing a large machete, and took £700 from the till.

The incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV, and investigators were able to access CCTV footage showing Heeney walking to and from the shop.

He was identified by an item of clothing that was discarded just before he entered the shop, and from tattoos on his neck and hand.

Heeney was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for robbery and 10 months for possession of a knife, to run concurrently.

Detective Constable Stephen Francis said: “I am pleased the courts have recognised the severity of this incident, which is reflected in the sentence Heeney received .

“He is now paying the price for his criminality and this should send a clear message that crime doesn’t pay.

“This was a very traumatic experience for the two members of staff who were in the shop at the time of the robbery, so I am pleased we have secured some sense of justice for them.”