Man jailed for sustained abuse of girlfriend

A man who inflicted a series of fear and violence on his girlfriend has been jailed for 23 months.

20-year-old Kareem Carvelli Clement, from Butterworth Path, Luton was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Thursdayafter pleading guilty to a string of violent and intimidating behaviour.

Carvelli Clement attended Luton Police Station in August to hand himself in for a vicious and aggressive assault on his girlfriend.

He admitted his abusive behaviour, stating that she didn’t deserve to be the victim of his actions.

A sustained campaign of violent abuse was revealed and he was arrested and charged for assault, threats to kill, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a class A drug.

The judge handed Carvelli Clement consecutive sentences for the charges seeing him serve time behind bars for a total of 23 months.

PC Sally Chambers, from the force’s dedicated Emerald Unit responsible for investigating domestic abuse and serious sexual offences, said: “The custodial sentence reflects the serious nature of these offences and that domestic abuse will not be tolerated.

“We work closely with partners to offer support, advice and guidance to victims of abuse and encourage people to speak out.

“If you are suffering from any form of domestic abuse or are worried about a friend or relative, please contact us on 101.”