Man releases video after Chalk Hill burglary

A man living on a smallholding in Chalk Hill has posted CCTV of two men following a burglary at his home last month.

The man – – who wished to remain anonymous – said that burglars targeted his home on December 4, smashing off padlocks to gain entry to his farm buildings and home.

He said: “On our property, thieves broke into four of our outbuildings and then our house. Most of the padlocks were smashed off and the screws were unhinged.

“They even used a garden fork from one of the outbuildings to break into the house.”

The burglary on December 4 is one of several reported in the Chalk Hill area between November 30 and December 4.

The man said: “One of our neighbours came to us and said that somebody had attempted to get into her house and the keys were stolen.”

And he has been left reeling at the financial losses he has incurred.

“We’ve lost all of our Christmas money, a gold Ipad that was worth around £800 and we’ve also lost some jewellery and small amounts of other things. We can’t pin down exactly what they were worth.

“We don’t think they were in the house for very long, but we think they might have spent around 40 minutes on the property getting into each of the buildings.”

The case is currently being investigated by Bedfordshire Police.

A spokesman said: “We received a report of burglary in Chalk Hill, Dunstable on 4 December.

“Between 1pm and 3.25pm offenders entered the property and conducted a messy search before making off with several items of jewellery and electronics.

“We are encouraging any witnesses to come forward and contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number JD/50023/2016 or incident number 251 of 4 December.”

The victim has now given up hopes of running the smallholding in his retirement.

He added: “I’ve had to board all the buildings up as I can’t replace padlocks in one go. Even I can’t get into them at the moment. It’s spoilt my life at the moment. It’s now getting to the stage we don’t want to be here.”