Man wanted over sexual offences in Bedfordshire

Police are appealing to the public for their help in locating a wanted man.

David Kean, 46, is wanted by police in connection with an investigation into a sexual offence and thefts in Bedfordshire on 3 September.

Kean also goes by various other aliases.

Anyone who sees Kean, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police immediately via the police non-emergency number 101, quoting the crime reference JD/38814/2017.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.