Man was stabbed as he worked in his garage

A religious fanatic who claimed to be a descendant of Jesus and Mohammed fatally stabbed his neighbour, an inquest heard today.

Sameer Babar, who had been thrown out of a Mosque in Luton, attacked grandfather Leonard Flower in his garage in Luton.

Mr Flower, a retired computer analyst who had been married for 47 years, was found lying in a pool of blood by a couple delivering leaflets in Carnegie Gardens in the town.

35-year-old Babar stole the family car and drove north up the M1, still caked in blood.

He was arrested in Kenilworth, Warwickshire, admitted stabbing a neighbour and has been detained in a secure mental health unit since then.

The killing happened on 22 October 2013 and in April 2014 Babar, who lived opposite Mr Flower, was sentenced at Luton crown court.

He had denied a charge of murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. Judge Michael Kay QC ordered that he be detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act.

At an inquest into Mr Flower’s death at Ampthill, the coroner Ian Pears said the cause of Mr Flower’s death was a stab wound to the heart. He had suffered other stab injuries.

DC Daniel Hurley, a Prevent Engagement Officer, said Babar came to his attention in July 2013.

He said: “The concern was about him giving religious talks at Luton library. There was also concern about videos he shared on social media.

“He was claiming to be a direct descendant of the prophet Mohammed and Jesus and he was getting himself into bother in Luton and there was concern for him.”

The officer said Babar had been thrown out of a Mosque and there was one report of him being beaten up.

When he visited him at home in August, he said it became obvious he was mentally ill. He said: “He took significance from numbers. The number 1961 was significant because if it was turned upside down it was the same number. He said it was a miracle and he was the son of God. It became obvious he was mentally ill.”

Asked by the coroner of his assessment of him, he replied: “At that point there was never any suggestion of harm to anyone else. I thought he might cause problems in the Luton community. He was not a concern about radicalisation.”

Nine days later the officer prepared a report for the public protection unit.

DC Hurley said he became concerned about Babar in October after he called him to say he was to give a lecture at Luton library. He said he spoke to his GP who had referred him to a mental health crisis team.

The day before the killing he said he had another conversation with Babar and was concerned after he said: ‘God punishes the wrong doers and arrogant people.’

Because of the change in Babar’s tone he said he contacted a mental health team who said they would get a psychiatrist to see him before the end of the day.

In a statement read to the inquest, Mr Flower’s widow Linda said she met her husband at a youth club when they were teenagers and they had been married for 47 years. She said: “Over the years we have made friends with our neighbours.

“Once we had a conversation with him in a supermarket, but left when he became aggressive.”

Inquest continues. It is due to last 5 days.