Men charged after gun found in Dunstable home

Two men have been charged after police found a gun in a Dunstable house during a raid.

A warrant was executed at the address in Suffolk Road on the evening of Tuesday, January 31. Officers found a gun and a stash of drugs during the search.

Two men were arrested and have subsequently been charged.

Drizz James, 27, from Nottingham Close, Ampthill, and Damien Long, 36, from Penhill, Luton, were both charged with one count of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, one count of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, and one count of possessing a prohibited weapon.

Det Ch Insp Duncan Young said: “We are committed to tackling firearms and drug related criminality in our county and this is just one of a number of successful warrants we have carried out recently.

“If anyone has any concerns about criminal activity in their community we would encourage them to report it to us via 101.”

They appeared before Luton Magistrates’ Court today where they were remanded pending a further court appearance.