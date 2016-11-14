Paedophile jailed 21 years for child rape

A “sick” paedophile has been jailed for more than 20 years after arranging groups of men to rape a young child in the Dunstable area.

Paul Scott, 63, was sentenced to 21 years in jail on Friday, November 11, at Luton Crown Court after being found guilty of eight child sexual abuse offences.

During the trial, the jury heard how Scott, of Wickenfields, Ware, would arrange for groups of men to rape the child at a house in the Dunstable area over a number of years until 2009.

Det Sgt Colin Nelson said: “Scott inflicted unimaginable horror on an innocent child.

“He facilitated the rape of a young child on multiple occasions just to fulfil his own sick fantasies.

“He showed no remorse for this horrific and vile sex abuse, denying it completely and forcing the victim to undergo the further emotional trauma of a trial.

“I’m pleased that this despicable individual has been handed such a severe sentence, though no length of time behind bars can ever make up for the abhorrent and sickening abuse he carried out.”

The man was found guilty of six counts of rape and had pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children prior to the start of the trial.

He also pleaded guilty to having breached a Sexual Offences Prevention Order that had been issued following a previous conviction for indecent image offences, for which Scott served two years in prison from 2011 to 2013.