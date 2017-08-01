Police force appoints new deputy chief constable

A new deputy chief constable has been appointed for Bedfordshire Police and will join the force in the coming months.

Garry Forsyth will join the force from Humberside Police where he has been deputy chief constable since 2015.

He said: “I am delighted to be appointed as deputy chief constable for Bedfordshire and hugely excited at the challenges and opportunities ahead. Bedfordshire has a well-earned reputation for being a force that punches well above its weight and this comes as no surprise to me given the commitment and drive that I have seen in all its officers and staff. I am looking forward to joining the team and working with the many partners, stakeholders and the public to do everything I can to ensure the force continues on its journey of improvement and goes from strength to strength.”

Garry was previously assistant chief constable at West Midlands Police and has also served for the Metropolitan Police and Leicestershire Constabulary, after starting his policing career in 1994.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “Garry has a wealth of experience to bring to the role and I look forward to working with him to continue driving the force forward.”