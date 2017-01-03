Police launch investigation after woman’s body found in Eaton Bray

Bedfordshire Police have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was discovered at a house in Eaton Bray this morning.

Emergency services were called to the property in Wivelsfield at about 10.30am, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained and officers are working to establish the circumstances.

One man has been arrested and is currently in police custody for questioning.

The scene in Wivelsfield remains cordoned off while investigations are on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Rubidium.