Police officer is jailed for affair with rape victim

A serving police officer was yesterday sentenced to 22 months in prison at Southwark Crown Court after she had previously admitted having an inappropriate relationship with a victim of crime.

PC Charlotte Peters, 33 from Luton, appeared at the same court on Wednesday, 23 November, where she pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office.

The court heard that PC Peters, based within the Metropolitan Police’s Sexual Offences Exploitation and Child Abuse Command, was assigned to a rape investigation in late 2015 and after that began a relationship with the victim.

This subsequently came to the attention of the MPS, and officers from the Directorate of Professional Standards Specialist Investigations team launched an investigation.

The officer was arrested on Thursday, 17 March and charged with misconduct in public office on Tuesday, 11 October.

Temporary Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Richard Martin, in charge of Professionalism, said: “The public and the Met expect police officers to behave with the utmost professionalism.

“It was PC Peters’ job to protect those she was entrusted to help.

“She clearly abused her position by starting a relationship with the person she was there to support, when that person was at their most vulnerable.

“Such behaviour only damages the public’s trust and confidence in the police and is completely unacceptable.

“I would like to thank the victim who come forward and supported this prosecution. It was immensely brave, and has ensured that PC Peters has been held to account for her actions.”

PC Peters was suspended from duty on Monday, 21 March.

Now that criminal proceedings are complete she will be subject to a misconduct review.