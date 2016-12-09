Police outline plans for Houghton Regis

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Kathryn Holloway and Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Mike Colbourne will hold a public meeting in Houghton Regis to discuss policing plans for the area.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday 13 December at 6pm at Bedford Square Community Centre, Bedford Square, Tithe Farm Road, Houghton Regis, LU5 5ES.

The Commissioner will outline new policing plans for the town, including a new community hub and additional police officers.

T/Deputy Chief Constable Mike Colbourne said: “We are looking forward to meeting as many people from Houghton Regis as possible. We are passionate about community policing and ensuring that where possible, we provide a visible presence on the streets and deal with the issues which matter most to the people.