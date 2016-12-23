Police rescue three women in Luton brothel raid

Bedfordshire Police’s Op Sentinel has successfully secured a closure notice on a property in Hedley Rise, Luton.

Op Sentinel executed a warrant on Wednesday 14 December after intelligence was received suggesting that the premises might be being used as a brothel. After carrying out searches at the address, three women were found and safeguarded.

A 24-hour closure notice was placed on the location followed by closure order agreed at court, which was set for three months.

The Op Sentinel team was launched at the beginning of March this year, with the aim to tackle various anti-social behaviour issues, such as the on- and off-street sex trade, nuisance motorbikes, drug dealing and street drinking. Since its launch the team has secured numerous warrants to tackle the sex trade in Luton.

Sergeant Dick Doggrell from Op Sentinel team said: “Warrants like this are very important for the communities of Luton. We won’t tolerate modern day slavery and the sexual exploitation of people, we are taking strong action against those responsible.”

Chief Inspector Sean Quinn who is the Force lead for Op Sentinel said: “It is our key priority to protect the public and ensure that Luton a safe place to live. We will continue to target those that exploit the vulnerable in our society and treat all reports of anti-social behaviour very seriously.”

If you have any information or ASB issues you can contact Op Sentinel on OpSentinel@bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk .

If you want to report a crime contact Bedfordshire Police on 101, if the crime is in progress or if it’s an emergency always call 999. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.