Puppy owner kicks aggressive dog and punches its owner in Houghton Regis park

A man and his dog were viciously attacked in a Houghton Regis park by another dog walker on New Year’s Eve.

At around 10am the man was walking his small dog in The Green near Houghton Hall.

After the dog became aggressive towards a puppy in the park, its owner assaulted the victim by punching him, before kicking the victim’s dog.

The offender is described as white with an English accent, 6’6’’, muscular, with short dark hair. He was wearing a high visibility jacket, dark work trousers and boots and was accompanied by two black Labrador puppies.

Anyone with information contact police on 101.