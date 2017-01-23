Raving squatters thrown out of derelict Dunstable pub

Squatters who blighted the lives of Dunstable residents by playing loud music for weeks on end have at last been thrown out of a Dunstable pub.

The Dunstable Gazette broke the story last Wednesday after residents complained about “unbearable” noise stemming from the Star & Garter pub in High Street South. The pub had closed in 2015 but was taken over by squatters soon after Christmas.

Star and Garter

On Thursday, the premises was formally closed by Beds Police under the Anti-Social Behaviour Act.

Officers from Leighton Buzzard’s Operation Sentinel team, managed by Insp Annita Clarke and led by Sgt Louise Bates, attended the pub and served a closure order on the location. All of the squatters were removed.

The Star & Garter had been the focus of many complaints regarding loud music played at all hours of the night, as well as fights in the street.

Sgt Bates said: “Beds Police take reports of anti-social behaviour seriously, especially when this type of behaviour has such a detrimental impact on the quality of lives of other residents living and working close by.

Star and Garter pub

“This sends a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated and that Beds Police will take action against those responsible.”

A member of the public wrote to the force following the action, praising the Op Sentinel team: “I personally cannot thank Louise and her team enough for finally putting an end to the issue and felt her superiors should be aware of the impact she has had and the excellent service her and her team have provided.”

The force’s Op Sentinel is dedicated to tackling anti-social behaviour. If you have any ASB-related issues in your community you can contact the team directly through OpSentinel@bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk .