Samurai sword found after police break up gang in Luton

A Samurai sword and a sawn off shotgun were recovered when police broke up a gang gathering near the PlayFootball centre in Luton on December 28.

Bedfordshire police disrupted a group of males in the vicinity of the centre in St Thomas’s Road, following a party being held at the location. A Police Dog helped to recover the weapons.

DC Ian Williams of the force’s Boson team, which deals with gangs and guns, said: “We are looking for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in St Thomas’s Road between 11pm and midnight on the day in question. Some very dangerous weapons have been recovered and we are dedicated to disrupting gang and gun crime in the town.”

Anyone with any information should contact 101 and ask for the Boson team or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Four teenagers from Luton, aged between 16 and 19 years old, have been arrested in connection with the incident and placed on police bail with strict conditions.