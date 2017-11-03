Sharon Fade death now being treated as ‘non-suspicious’ by police

The death of a woman found lying in undergrowth in Houghton Regis is now being treated as ‘non-suspicious’ by police.
The body of 45-year-old Sharon Fade was found on September 12 lying in a field at Longmeadow, at the end of Conquest Road in the town.
Mum-of-two Sharon had last been seen three days earlier. A man was subsequently arrested and later released following the body’s discovery.
Today, a Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “Following a thorough investigation by the Beds, Cambs and Herts major crime unit, the death is now being treated as non-suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.
“A man who was initially arrested in connection with the investigation has been released with no further action.”
