Taxi drivers warned over gang raids

Taxi drivers are being targetted in a series of robberies around the Ely Way area of Leagrave.

Bedfordshire Police is stepping up patrols and increasing its presence in Leagrave over the weekend in an effort to combat the gang.

A total of eight incidents have taken place in or near the Ely Way area of Leagrave in the days since 28 September.

In each of the occasions the driver has not been injured, but in several incidents has been threatened with a weapon.

In and around Leagrave, officers have been visiting taxi companies to share crime prevention advice and have increased patrols in the affected areas as a means of gathering vital intelligence, as well as providing a visible deterrent to offenders and reassurance to drivers and the wider community.

The offenders in each case have been described as a group of up to six young men, with a range of ethnicities.

Drivers are urged to keep their vehicles locked from the outside with the windows up wherever possible, and to not accept fares if they have concerns about suspicious or threatening behaviour from potential customers.

Do not keep keys and cash on show and do not leave their vehicle unattended. Aim to pick up fares in well lit, busy areas or populated neighbourhoods, ideally where they know there to be CCTV.

Most importantly, do not attempt to intervene or fight back, they may put themselves at increased risk of harm.

Drivers or members of the public can ring 101 with information about any incidents of concern and should always contact 999 if a crime is in progress.