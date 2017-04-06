Thanks from hitchhiking cop

Beds police officers have sent a big thank you to the member of the public who helped them catch a man in Biggleswade last week.

At around 9pm on Monday (27 March) officers were in pursuit of a man in London Road when the driver of a silver Transit van allowed one of them to hitch a lift and drove him down the road, enabling him to make the arrest.

A 19 year-old man was subsequently charged with religiously aggravated harassment, using threatening behaviour to cause distress and possession of an offensive weapon.

In a Facebook appeal the police said: “Unfortunately the officers didn’t get the kind driver’s details but would like to express their sincere thanks.

“If you know the person in the silver van, or you are in fact that man, please get in touch on 101.”