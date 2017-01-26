Thug attacked guard at Luton airport

A man who viciously assaulted a security officer at London Luton Airport has been handed a suspended sentence after admitting his violent actions.

Gary Davis, 57, of North Orbital Road, Denham, received a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for one year, and a large fine, after he pleaded guilty to racially or religiously aggravated harassment and causing actual bodily harm (ABH). Additionally he is required to attend 15 days of rehabilitation.

Davis was arrested and charged following an incident at London Luton Airport on 28 August 2016, where he acted in an offensive way to members of staff and used offensive language toward fellow travellers.

His actions resulted in him being refused to board the plane. He then punched a security staff member, who required hospital treatment.

Sergeant Giles Hutchinson, from the London Luton Airport Policing Unit, said: “This was an unacceptable incident in which a member of staff was seriously hurt. Thanks to the swift response of the airport police officers and security team the man was quickly arrested and subsequently charged. We are happy that the man was ready to accept his responsibility and pleaded guilty to these offences.

“The prosecution sends out a strong message that hate crime based on ignorance, prejudice and discrimination has no place in our society, as a force we’re working hard to ensure hate crime is not tolerated in any form.”

After pleading guilty Davis was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison suspended for one year, 15 days of rehabilitation activity, £1,500 compensation to the victim, £115 victim surcharge, a £135 fine and £85 in case costs.