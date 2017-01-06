Thugs punch and threaten man with knife in Dunstable

Two thugs subjected a Dunstable man to a “terrifying ordeal”, punching and threatening him with a knife.

The vicious attack took place in West Parade, Dunstable, on Monday between 4pm and 5pm.

After an argument, the yobs punched and threatened their victim with a knife. He was later taken to hospital for treatment.

The first offender is described as 35-years-old, white, 5’10’’ and skinny. The second man is described as around 27-years-old and white.

PC Michael Gibbs said: “It was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and we are continuing to follow several lines of enquiries.

“We are keen to speak with anyone who has witnessed this incident and would encourage them to come forward.”

If you have any information about this incident, contact Beds Police on 101 quoting crime reference number JD/267/17. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.