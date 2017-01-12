Thugs threaten Houghton Regis man with knife in home

A man was pinned down by thugs and threatened with a knife in his own home in Houghton Regis.

The shockking attack happened at around 11.25pm on Saturday, January 7.

Four four men wearing black balaclavas and black clothing forced entry into a home in Cumbria Close.

The yobs assaulted the man by pushing him to the ground and threatened him with a knife. They were interrupted by another occupant and fled the scene.

It is being treated as a targeted attack.

Det Insp Iain Morgan said: “This was a terrifying ordeal and left the victim shaken up. We are following various lines of enquiry and we want to appeal to anyone who has any information that would help our investigation to get in touch.

“The force is dedicated to tackle violent crimes and will continue to crack down on those responsible. We want to reassure the public that we are committed to protecting our communities and we treat all reports of crime seriously.”

Bedfordshire Police will maintain a visible, heightened presence in the area for reassurance.

If you have any information about this incident please contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting the reference number JD/969/2017.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.