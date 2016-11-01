UPDATE: Police investigate Dallow Road shooting

Dallow Primary School remains closed after a nearby shooting in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called at 1.30am to reports of a large-scale disturbance in Dallow Road in which shots were believed to have been fired.

Officers attended and found one man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

He has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries, not thought to be life-threatening.

Part of the road is closed while police investigations are on-going.

A scene guard is in place at a house in the road and also at a small section of Dallow Primary School car park where the victim was found.

A lady who lives on Dallow Road, near to the area that was taped off, said: “I did hear something last night, it was after midnight but I’m not sure what it was, and then this morning I come out and see this, it’s not good.

“It’s scary as it is so close to the school, children should not walk to school and see all those police and it all taped off like that, I think the school is closed.

“Dallow Road is getting worse, I have lived here for five years now and I have not seen anything like this.

“In February my house got robbed, and then my neighbours house got robbed and then there was another robbery up the road, the area is getting worse.

“I think there should be cameras on the road, there is a primary school here and cars just speed on here.”

A full police investigation into the incident has been launched and anyone with information is asked to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 19 of today.