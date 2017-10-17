Dad’s anger at police response to 999 call

A Houghton Regis town councillor and father-of -three has criticised the police after they failed to attend when he called them to report motorbikes mounting the pavement outside a Dunstable high school.

Labour Councillor Tim Welch was collecting his children from Queensbury Academy on Monday, October 9, when he witnessed the incident and called 999.

He said: “I was talking to the headteacher of the school when two motorbikes came by outside the school, nearly hitting children, and then they mounted the pavement. It was the end of the school day and there were lots of children about so I called 999, I was worried for the children’s safety.

“But nobody came, the police called me back and said they had no officers available and it was not a high priority incident. I think it is disgusting that no-one came to an incident where the children could be in danger. Speaking from the Dunstable and Houghton Regis Labour branch I think cuts to funding are affecting the police and it is not good enough.”

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We regret that we cannot attend every call made to us due to the level of available resource at any one time, and grade our responses to all incidents based on the known level of threat, harm and risk.

“When members of the public call in to our control room, we use all details to build up a picture of this kind of activity and use it to inform our approach to dangerous off-road biking. This information is compiled as vital intelligence to help identify those responsible, resulting in action taken and vehicles seized. We would encourage people to report such incidents via 101 and to call 999 in an emergency.”