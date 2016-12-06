Damage to water main causes flooding in Dunstable

Affinity Water is working to fix a damaged water main in Dunstable after a number of calls from customers about the water supply.

The company has advised customers that a technician is on site and a repair team have been called to fix the problem.

Flooding in Dunstable

A 12” water main has been damaged and has caused a large amount of flooding on the A505 near B ‘n’ M.

Affinity Water has posted a message on its website, it says: “Our technician is on site and has located a 12” water main that was damaged by a 3rd party.

“Due to the size of the water main, and the large volume of water flooding out into the surrounding area. This pipework will need to be isolated as fast as possible.

“If you do still have drinking water, please take this opportunity to store some for drinking.

“A repair team have been called and are currently en-route to the location.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused by this incident and aim to restore customers supplies as fast as possible.”