It’s not often you see passengers dancing in the arrivals hall at Luton Airport. But when oldies rock choir Rock of Ages struck up their unique blend of rock ‘n’ roll, festive favourites and guitar playing, they were bopping beside their suitcases and singing along.

The choir were invited to perform by the airport’s chaplaincy team. And they got the thumbs up from staff as well who said: “It’s a nice change from all the carols, can you come again?”