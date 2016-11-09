Deadline looms for OCC shoeboxes

A timely reminder for all our kindhearted readers rushing to complete their Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes before deadline: Closing date is Friday, November 18.

That means you’ve got just over a week to fill and wrap boxes of lovingly chosen gifts for needy children in the Third World.

The Herald&Post is once again a drop-off point for this wonderful charity that brings so much joy. Many of the youngsters may never have received a gift before and they’re filled with wonder and hope that someone, somewhere, has sent them something special and is thinking of them.

If you’re taking part at the last minute, you can choose to make a box for a boy or a girl in one of three age categories – two – to four-year-old; five to nine-year-old; and 10 to 14-year-old.

Suggestions include toys, school supplies, hygiene items (like wrapped soap, toothbrush and paste, flannel and comb or hairbrush) and clothes.

You might like to consider tucking in a personal note and photo.

The charity Samaritans Purse also asks for a £3 shipping donation, which can be done online.

> For more information call 01993 770620 or visit www.operationchristmaschild.org.uk