Deadline looms for your OCC shoeboxes

Generous readers have already started dropping off their lovingly-filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.

Samaritan’s Purse – the charity spearheading the campaign to deliver boxes of joy to underpivileged and needy children – hopes to send more than 12 million this year.

They will go to more than 100 countries around the world after being collected and shipped through the charity’s offices in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as partners in places from Germany to Japan.

And Luton is certainly doing its bit to spread a little happiness this festive season. People of all ages, races and religions are sitting down to create something special for a small person they will never meet but who will blossom in the knowledge that someone, somewhere, was thinking of them.

> Last drop off date is Friday, November 18. Bring your shoeboxes to our office at 39 Upper George Street, Luton LU1 3RD during office hours.