Did you see shooting in Dallow Road?

Dallow Primary School remains closed after a nearby shooting in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called at 1.30am to reports of a large-scale disturbance in Dallow Road in which shots were believed to have been fired.

They attended and found one man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

He has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries, not thought to be life-threatening.

The road is closed while police investigations are on-going. A scene guard is in place at a house in the road and also at a small section of Dallow Primary School car park where the victim was found.

A full police investigation into the incident has been launched and anyone with information is asked to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 19 of today.